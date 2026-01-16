The San Francisco 49ers are heading into a hostile environment at Lumen Field this Saturday, and while they won’t have their defensive heartbeat on the field, his presence is already being felt in the locker room.

Star linebacker Fred Warner has officially been ruled out for the Divisional Round clash against the Seattle Seahawks, but according to left tackle Trent Williams, the All-Pro’s mere presence at practice has changed the energy in Santa Clara.

Warner is attempting a miraculous comeback after suffering a fractured and dislocated ankle back on Oct. 12 during a Week 6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Initially feared to be a season-ending injury, Warner had his 21-day practice window opened this week, just 95 days after the gruesome incident.

“The fact that Fred even has a jersey on, less than 100 days after what happened to him, that just uplifts the team,” Williams told reporters. “Whether Fred takes the field in these playoffs or not, it gives us a boost of energy.”

Article Continues Below

The San Francisco 49ers (13-5) are coming off a gritty 23-19 Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles, a game defined by a late Brock Purdy touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey. However, the injury bug hasn't let up. While Warner remains sidelined, the Niners also lost star tight end George Kittle to a season-ending Achilles tear earlier this week.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has had to get creative, leaning on veterans like Eric Kendricks, who exploded for double-digit tackles against Philly. They’ll need that same intensity against a Seahawks team that embarrassed them in Week 18. In that regular-season finale, Seattle held the Niners to a season-low 173 total yards in a 13-3 thumping that clinched the NFC West for the Hawks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan remains optimistic that if the 49ers can get past Seattle, Warner could realistically suit up for the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. For now, the Niners will have to feed off the “Warner Effect” from the sidelines as they look to avenge their Week 18 loss.