The San Francisco 49ers ended their 2025 season in humiliating fashion on Saturday. San Francisco got blown out by Seattle 41-6 in a game that was one-sided from the very first play. But one 49ers player is still confident about the future of his team despite losing by 35 points to a division rival.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was asked point blank if his team is capable of winning a Super Bowl. It should be no surprise that Purdy gave a confident response.

“100%,” Purdy replied during his postgame press conference via 95.7 The Game.

It is a fair question to ask about a team that has been unable to win a Super Bowl despite being a contender for several seasons in a row. San Francisco made it to three consecutive NFC Championships from 2021-23, losing two of them. They lost the Super Bowl in 2023 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. They have not returned since.

Purdy explained that he is incredibly proud of his teammates for showing such resilience during a turbulent season.

“It feels good to see guys stepping up in their resiliency,” Purdy added. “The character and heart of this team were unlike anything I've been a part of. The heart, man. It excites us that we're going to regroup, get healthy, and get back after it. Very excited for the future, but obviously, it sucks.”

The 49ers have had to deal with losing several important players to injuries this season.

San Francisco lost Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Mykel Williams to season-ending injuries during the regular season. They also never got starting wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the field in 2025 as he recovers from a torn ACL last season.

But the 49ers persevered and were even in the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs headed into Week 18.

San Francisco took care of Philadelphia during the first round of the playoffs, but it came at a heavy price. Tight end George Kittle suffered an ACL injury against the Eagles, ending his season.

While the 49ers deserve credit for battling through all of that adversity, it will be little comfort for the players and fans this offseason.

Hopefully San Francisco can make some big improvement during the offseason to set them up for success in 2026.