The San Francisco 49ers have been fairly quiet during the offseason outside of trading Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders, and it might be because of the impending contract extension for Brock Purdy. The 49ers quarterback is set for a big payday, and general manager John Lynch would love to get the contract done before their offseason program.

“Brock wants to be with us. We want Brock to be with us. When that's the case, these things get done… Hopefully, it happens really soon this offseason,” Lynch said via reporter David Lombardi.

“John Lynch points out what we've discussed past few days: If/when Brock Purdy deal is finalized, 49ers will again be a top-2 or top-3 salary cash spending team in the NFL. The offseason is far from over,” Lombardi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The way Purdy has produced for the 49ers over the past few seasons, it comes as no surprise that he will be getting a big contract extension. It also makes sense why Lynch would want to get something done sooner rather than later because things could get more complicated as time passes. The 49ers probably want to fill out their roster, and after signing Purdy, they'll know what kind of cap space they're working with.

What will a contract extension look like for Brock Purdy?

When looking at the current landscape of quarterbacks with large contracts, Purdy can definitely negotiate something that could make him one of the highest-paid in the league. Also, with an increase in the league's cap space, some are thinking he could command something over $55 million annually, according to Lombardi.

“So we're looking at a range of $58 to $68 million per year for Brock Purdy, because that is where 21 to 25 percent of a $279.2 million salary cap would be,” Lombardi said on his YouTube channel. “You look at all the quarterback contracts on the A-list level that have been signed over the course of the past half-decade, they've all fallen between 20.8 percent and 24.5 percent of that year's salary cap.”

Quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence were able to get big contracts, and it's safe to say that Purdy has accomplished more than them over the past few years. The only hope for the 49ers is that Purdy lives up to the contract and that they can get back to being a competitive team after a disappointing year last season.