The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a massive roster reconstruction, trading star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and watching several key players sign elsewhere in NFL free agency. The wave of departures, which amount to almost 20 players, makes more sense when taking into account what it will cost to keep quarterback Brock Purdy for the long term.

Following a Super Bowl appearance and top-five finish in MVP voting in the 2023-24 campaign, it was clear that the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was due for a big contract extension. Though, after a mediocre showing last season, there have been debates regarding the practicality of committing a substantial sum of money to a QB who has only posted one great campaign to this point.

Well, those arguments may cease to be relevant. A 49ers reporter convincingly explains why Purdy is likely to command an annual salary that will make him one of, if not the highest-paid signal-callers in NFL history.

“So we're looking at a range of $58 to $68 million per year for Brock Purdy, because that is where 21 to 25 percent of a $279.2 million salary cap would be,” The San Francisco Standard's David Lombardi said on his YouTube channel. “You look at all the quarterback contracts on the A-list level that have been signed over the course of the past half-decade, they've all fallen between 20.8 percent and 24.5 percent of that year's salary cap.”

History is on Brock Purdy's side

Lombardi specified he is not predicting Purdy to net $68 million annually, but the recent trend coupled with a significant increase in the league's cap makes such a number an actual possibility. Based on the data provided, it appears safe to assume that the 25-year-old will at least secure a deal around the bottom portion of Lombardi's projected salary range.

Many fans will argue that Purdy is not worthy of elite quarterback money, but Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence both inked colossal extensions last year despite also not being part of that club. A good QB is valuable enough that teams are willing to financially prioritize the position. The 49ers' conservative free agency approach reinforces this notion.

There is a distinct difference when it comes to this franchise, though. San Francisco has reached and almost won two Super Bowls in the last six years with an unheralded talent under center. Who is to say that general manager John Lynch cannot find another hidden gem to slide into the role?

Paying a QB a fairly inexpensive rate while investing in high-end playmakers in the trenches and secondary is a big reason why the Niners have largely sustained success of late. They will need to reinvent themselves if and when they sign Purdy to a new deal.

Should the 49ers place complete trust in their QB?

To his credit, the former Iowa State star has displayed composure and impressive decision-making skills for much of his three-year tenure with the team. There is also a chance he could have markedly improved upon the 3,864 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions he posted during the 2024-25 season if Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk did not suffer costly injuries.

Health concerns could persist, putting the burden on Purdy to push the ball downfield without a complete supporting cast. The fact that he has accomplished enough to even insert himself into these conversations is truly something to behold, considering how this player started his NFL journey.

Nothing is obviously concrete yet, but the 49ers are expected to solidify the Brock Purdy era at some time this offseason. One of the most scrutinized quarterbacks in the game today is bound to face an even greater amount of pressure going forward.