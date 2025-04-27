Led by No. 11 overall pick Mykel Williams, the San Francisco 49ers left the 2025 NFL Draft with nine new players added to the roster. As usual, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes the team largely nailed the three-day event, with one caveat that will determine its success.

Kiper liked most of the team's recent draft picks, giving them a ‘B' grade in his post-draft analysis. He ended his recap by noting that most of the class' success will hinge on Williams' immediate success as the complementary pass-rusher to Nick Bosa.

“The class will likely hinge on whether Mykel Williams can become a force on the other side of Nick Bosa,” Kiper wrote. “The 49ers ranked 28th in pressure rate last season (27.7%) and have to figure out ways to take pressure off their defensive backs. Williams is extremely explosive, but his modest sack totals (five in 2024) scared away some teams. Can San Francisco figure out how to get the best of him on every snap? He has elite upside.

“I like a few of the players Lynch took, but the value was questionable. Again, that matters in an exercise like this because you want to see organizations maneuver the board and add extra capital.”

Though many expected the 49ers to address their biggest need of a defensive tackle in the first round, Williams was also projected to fall in the 10-15 range. Williams was one of five edge rushers taken in the first round, including Jalon Walker, his teammate at Georgia.

49ers' full 2025 NFL Draft class

Of the 49ers' nine new rookies, six are defensive players, including each of their first five picks. Including Williams, three of their first five selections are also defensive linemen.

After taking Williams in the first round, the 49ers left Day Two with Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins in the second round and Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin and Western Kentucky cornerback Upton Stout in the third. They continued their defensive focus with Indiana defensive tackle C.J. West in round four.

San Francisco's first offensive selection did not come until late round four, when John Lynch took Ole Miss wideout Jordan Watkins at No. 138. The 49ers continued the offensive trend in the fifth round with Oregon running back Jordan James before going back to defense and taking Kansas State safety Marques Sigle at No. 160. They concluded their draft with Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke as their lone round seven selection.

Overall, the 49ers left Green Bay with a ton of new talent, most in positions of need. San Francisco's heavy defensive focus signals its attempt to return to the team's roots after a dismal 2024 campaign.