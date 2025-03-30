The San Francisco 49ers have moved on from several key pieces this offseason, and another guy who has seen his name pop up in rumors is wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. While the 49ers have made it clear they are open to listening to trade offers for the star pass catcher, it doesn't sound like the team is expected to move him before a decision needs to be made involving his contract.

Back in August, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with San Francisco, solidifying his position as the team's top wide receiver. He struggled in 2024, though, catching just 25 passes for 374 yards before suffering a torn ACL in Week 7 that ended his season early. The 49ers essentially have until Tuesday, April 1 to trade Aiyuk away due to a roster bonus he will be owed on that day, but it doesn't sound like there's any sort of deal in the works currently.

“49ers owe WR Brandon Aiyuk a $22.85 million bonus if he’s on their roster Tuesday, April 1. Once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off, and he would be expected to spend the 2025 season in San Francisco. So Tuesday looms as Aiyuk’s unofficial trade deadline, and no deal currently is expected by then,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

49ers not giving up on Brandon Aiyuk just yet

With San Fran already trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders this offseason, it would seemingly make sense for them to keep Aiyuk around. His poor play in 2024 was concerning, though, and coming back from a serious knee injury is going to be easier said than done. The 49ers still have several weapons, such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Jauan Jennings, so they could conceivably afford to move on from Aiyuk if the right deal came across their table.

However, it doesn't seem like that is going to happen with the deadline for Aiyuk's roster bonus just a couple days away. So unless a deal comes in that blows the 49ers front office off their feet, it's looking more and more likely that Aiyuk will be sticking around with the team for the 2025 campaign, despite all the trade rumors that have swirled around him this offseason.