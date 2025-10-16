Brock Purdy returned to practice during Week 7, but the San Francisco 49ers could be in for another game with Mac Jones starting at quarterback.

Although Purdy was finally able to return to the practice field on Wednesday, he did so in a “very limited” fashion, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Purdy might be able to play if absolutely necessary, but the 49ers are expected to proceed with caution and give him another week of rest, Rapoport speculated on NFL Network.

“Let's talk about the San Francisco 49ers and their quarterback situation,” Rapoport said. “Brock Purdy was back at practice for the 49ers, coming back from that turf toe injury. Described by Kyle Shanahan as not limited, but very limited. More limited than Mac Jones, who was also at practice dealing with an oblique injury and a knee injury. Seems to me to put Mac Jones in as the starting quarterback once again. They do not want Brock Purdy to suffer another relapse.”

From @GMFB: With Brock Purdy more limited than Mac Jones, another start for Jones would make sense for the #49ers; #Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) is back at practice; #Rams WR Puka Nacua (ankle) did not practice yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AROPqoMmp9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2025

The 49ers bring a 4-2 record into Week 7, allowing them to be more cautious than they might be under more trying times. However, they are just 1-2 in their last three games, collecting their only win in that frame in overtime.

Jones is also dealing with an injury, but his is deemed less severe than Purdy's. He is also not the franchise quarterback that Purdy became when he signed a five-year, $265 million extension in the offseason.

49ers look to regain momentum in Week 7 against Falcons

The 49ers have been limited by injuries lately, but appear to be nearing full strength. Star receiver Ricky Pearsall has yet to return, but Jauan Jennings has been logging limited practice sessions.

Whichever quarterback gets the nod will lead the team into a pivotal Week 7 matchup. The 49ers' last three games have not been as good as their first three, and they face a red-hot Atlanta Falcons team that enters the matchup off consecutive wins over the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.

The Falcons' 2025 season has been the inverse of that of the 49ers, with their recent hot streak coming after a slow start. Atlanta is just three weeks removed from a brutal 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers that dropped its record to 1-2.