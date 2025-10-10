The banged up San Francisco 49ers improved to 4-1 on the season with a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco benefited from a gutsy performance by Mac Jones in the overtime victory. The backup QB played through pain with Brock Purdy sidelined. And Jones could be called on again in Week 6.

While Purdy has been unable to practice this week, Jones resumed throwing on Friday, per The Athletic’s Matt Barrows. It’s great news for a 49ers team that’s been decimated by injuries early in the season.

The beat up squad was missing Purdy, wideouts Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk and tight end George Kittle in Week 5. But despite the laundry list of injuries impacting the passing game, Jones balled out. The fifth-year veteran threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, leading the 49ers to a 26-23 win over their division rivals.

Mac Jones to lead 49ers’ NFL-best passing offense in Week 6

Article Continues Below

Purdy has dealt with shoulder and toe injuries since San Francisco’s season-opener. After beating the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the Pro Bowl passer sat out until a Week 4 return. But Purdy’s toe injury forced him to miss the 49ers’ Thursday Night Football matchup with the Rams.

Jones has done an admirable job filling in. He’s led the injury-hobbled team to a 3-0 record as the starter, throwing for 905 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Somehow the 49ers boast the top passing offense in football through five weeks.

Jones popped up on the injury report ahead of San Francisco’s Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former first-round draft pick is dealing with knee and oblique ailments. But Jones is trending in the right direction for Sunday and the 49ers expect him to play.

San Francisco’s other top offensive weapons, Pearsall, Jennings and Kittle, will likely miss the Buccaneers contest. Kittle could make his return in Week 7. In the meantime, Kendrick Bourne is slated to serve as Jones’ top wideout.