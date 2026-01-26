The San Francisco 49ers overcame plenty of adversity during the 2025 NFL season. San Francisco dealt with several injuries to key players throughout the season. But they still went 12-5 and punched their ticket to the playoffs. One 49ers insider argued that the team needs to have a big offseason to keep their Super Bowl window open.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur wrote a piece previewing the 2026 offseason for the 49ers on Monday. Tafur argued that San Francisco's Super Bowl window is closing. If true, that makes this offseason incredibly important for the organization.

San Francisco enters the offseason with $50.3 million in cap space. That should give them enough to make one or two splash moves.

Tafur named a few players that San Francisco may consider adding this spring.

First he mentioned Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, who could add a much-needed speed element on offense.

“Shanahan is a huge believer in receiver Ricky Pearsall and thinks he will help make up for that when healthy,” Tafur wrote. “Re-signing Jauan Jennings doesn’t address the problem, but the 49ers love his ability to make tough catches and block, and it will be interesting to see what his market value is. Maybe someone like fast free-agent tight end Kyle Pitts moves the needle.”

Pitts could also make some sense because George Kittle suffered a late-season ACL injury. He may still be recovering at the start of the 2026 season, so having depth at tight end could be smart.

Tafur also suggested that a high-priced edge rusher like Trey Hendrickson could be in play.

“The 49ers have plenty of money for someone such as Pitts and/or pass rusher Trey Hendrickson or a big guard or a playmaking defensive back after last offseason’s cutbacks,” Tafur added.

Finally, Tafur noted that someone like Maxx Crosby would be a great addition. But the 49ers may need an extra draft pick to help pull off such a big trade. He argued a potential trade involving Mac Jones could help make that happen.

“An extra pick would help the 49ers address a need — or even stockpile picks for someone such as Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who should be available and who the team really liked when they 49ers went against him in a joint practice last summer,” Tafur concluded.

The 2026 offseason certainly looks like it will be exciting for the 49ers.