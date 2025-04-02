The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the San Francisco 49ers rumor mill is heating up. After allowing 17 players to leave the roster, the front office must find ways to fill the void. One insider hints at who the franchise may select in the first round of the upcoming draft.

One of San Francisco's biggest losses came when they didn't re-sign star defensive back Charvarius Ward, who signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. Rumors are the 49ers may opt to replace Ward in the NFL Draft, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

May believe that Michigan Wolverines star Will Johnson is the top defensive back prospect available. However, Feldman hints at the idea that the 49ers are more interested in Texas Longhorns standout Jahdae Barron.

“Charvarius Ward was one of the many big losses the 49ers had this offseason. The feeling here is that general manager John Lynch will opt for [Jahdae] Barron over Michigan's Will Johnson. The 5-11, 194-pound Barron is the smaller DB, but he's faster. He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top DB, making five interceptions and 67 tackles.”

An unnamed Big Ten assistant who has experience coaching in the NFL compared Johnson to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Surtain, who just won the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, is considered one of, if not, the best defensive back in the league. Despite that, there are some concerns regarding the Michigan star's speed. It could be a reason why the 49ers are rumored to be more interested in Jahdae Barron.

“[Will Johnson] is built like Surtain, like he is a beautiful athlete,” said one Big Ten assistant who has coached in the NFL. “I think he moves well, has really good ball skills, and you know he is very smart, but this year we thought he looked a little checked out on film. He wasn't as physical. We knew we could get double moves on him, and it was open.”

Barron, who is 23-years-old is viewed as a Top 2 cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He played for Texas for five seasons and emerged as a star for the Longhorns by his third year. The 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner finished the 2024 season with 67 total tackles (46 solo), five interceptions (career-high), and a sack.

The 49ers own the No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft. It puts the franchise directly in range to potentially select Barron with its first pick.