The San Francisco 49ers do not want anything about their quarterback room to change in 2026. After watching Mac Jones have success in 2025, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are looking to keep him in the locker room as Brock Purdy's backup, despite potential trade interest.

Jones certainly made a case for himself to earn another starting opportunity during Purdy's lengthy injury absence, stirring potential trade interest in the offseason. However, the offer would need to be extreme for the 49ers to consider moving him, according to Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic.'

“For teams looking to swing a deal for 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, I'm told San Francisco is not looking to part with the 2021 first-rounder,” Russini wrote. “Things and offers can change, but the 49ers' preference is to keep their Brock Purdy-Jones tandem intact for 2026. Jones' 5-3 record as a starter amid the team's major injury struggles helped keep San Francisco afloat, and Kyle Shanahan loves what he has in the 27-year-old.”

Former quarterback draft busts like Jones recovering their careers is one of the current trends in the NFL, which is part of the intrigue many see in him. Purdy's previous backup, Sam Darnold, is one of those quarterbacks who have shifted the narrative of his career in the last three years.

While the Jones market is not robust, many believe San Francisco could still receive a solid return package for the Alabama alum. Shanahan, however, has always placed a lot of value on his backup quarterback, which paid dividends in 2025. Given Purdy's injury concerns, it would be surprising to see Jones moved during the offseason.