Recently, the San Francisco 49ers' 2025 season came to an end with a road demolition at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The loss brought to an end a 49ers campaign that was riddled by injuries, including to several key players, such as quarterback Brock Purdy.

In Purdy's several absences this year, former first round pick Mac Jones started for the 49ers, and mostly played well, causing some to wonder if another franchise might be willing to take a chance on the former Alabama Crimson Tide star as a starting quarterback next year.

Recently, Vic Tafur of The Athletic outlined what the 49ers' plan might be should teams come at them with offers for Jones.

“(John) Lynch and (Kyle) Shanahan didn’t seem flexible when the topic of trading quarterback Mac Jones came up on Wednesday. But that may have just been posturing, or a sense that it was too soon to hint at goodbye for the popular, self-admittedly goofy backup who won five games last season,” reported Tafur.

He also broke down one framework that would likely be enough to get the deal done.

“Surely, an offer of a third-round pick would be too rich to pass up for more years of Jones, especially given Shanahan’s success in developing quarterbacks,” he added.

There are several teams around the league who are in quarterback purgatory at the current juncture and might be willing to part with considerable draft capital in order to take a chance on Jones, who led the 49ers to a shocking road win over the Los Angeles Rams at one point this year.

Still, doing so would require the team to put a lot of trust in the health of Brock Purdy, which has not exactly been reliable during his time as the 49ers' quarterback.

In any case, it seems like it will be a busy offseason in the Bay Area.