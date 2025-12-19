The San Francisco 49ers don’t seem to be the future team of Brandon Aiyuk. And Kyle Shanahan hasn’t seen him in a while. Furthermore, Shanahan opened up about regret amid the strange saga, according to a post on X by Cpach Yac.

“I didn’t get to hang out with Aiyuk much since he tore his ACL in week 7 vs Kansas City,” Shanahan said. “Been trying to get him back to our team since then, and haven’t been able to pull that off, so haven’t had the opportunity to get him to be a part of our team. He’s been extremely distant since he got hurt. Was hoping it would happen once he got healthy, but it never happened.”

49ers working toward playoff berth without WR Brandon Aiyuk

It has been a terrible year for Aiyuk. The 49ers expected him to be on the field, maybe somewhere around the midway point. But Aiyuk hasn’t played a snap since getting hurt in the middle of the 2024 season.

Richard Sherman said the handwriting is on the wall, according to his podcast via heavy.com.

“It looks like his time with the San Francisco 49ers is coming to an end,” Sherman said on the December 14 edition of “The Richard Sherman Podcast.” “I have a hard time seeing a way to mend the relationship or the partnership from either side. Brandon obviously feels slighted and frustrated, and for the life of me, I cannot understand why. They paid him a lot of money to play receiver in the National Football League.

“Obviously, when you get injured, you feel frustrated. There was speculation about him getting traded before he got paid, and it did not feel right when the deal was signed in the first place. It seemed like a trade was inevitable. He was unhappy, frustrated, and venting.”

Regardless of how things got her, it looks unrepairable.

“It felt like a split was inevitable at the time,“ Sherman said. “Maybe things mended a little bit when he got paid, and everyone was happy, but even the way the injury happened stood out. I think he played four games, got banged up, and has not seen the field since. Everything that has come out of the 49ers camp has been pretty negative. When every conversation and every interaction turns negative, it feels destined to end in a split.”