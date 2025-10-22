The San Francisco 49ers have been tested often in recent weeks. This Week 8 clash against the Houston Texans may be their toughest mental test yet. San Francisco sits at 5-2. They are coming off a gritty 20-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Despite the win, the 49ers remain far from full strength, particularly at quarterback. Brock Purdy (toe) remains sidelined. This leaves Mac Jones under center once more. After throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns over his last two games, Jones will be under pressure to protect the football and manage the game efficiently.

49ers brace for a battle in Houston

The 49ers will continue to ride Christian McCaffrey, of course. He has been sensational even amidst offensive instability. McCaffrey racked up 201 total yards and two touchdowns last week. He once again proved his value as both a runner and receiver. He’ll need to deliver again against a Texans defense ranked third in the NFL in schedule-adjusted efficiency. That's a unit led by dynamic edge rushers Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter. This game pits Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans against his former team. It will be a classic chess match between one of the league’s most innovative defensive minds and his former mentor, Kyle Shanahan.

The Texans (2-5) do not have the record of a contender. However, they’ve been a thorn in the side of every opponent. Their defense plays fast and disciplined, though their offense remains inconsistent under CJ Stroud. He has struggled in recent weeks after a hot start. With Nico Collins questionable due to a concussion, the Texans will likely rely on tight end Dalton Schultz and a steady dose of short passes to move the chains. This matchup has all the makings of a low-scoring slugfest between two physical, defensive-minded teams.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the 49ers and the Texans in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

CJ Stroud barely cracks 200 passing yards

The Texans’ offense lives and dies by Stroud. This week, though, he faces one of the worst possible matchups. The 49ers’ defense, despite battling injuries of its own, remains elite against the pass. They rank top-five in sacks and interceptions. Stroud threw for 229 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in a loss to Seattle last week. He will find little comfort against the Niners' ferocious front seven, even without Nick Bosa.

With Collins potentially sidelined, Stroud’s downfield options are limited. Houston may need to lean heavily on quick screens and checkdowns to keep him upright. That approach will limit his yardage ceiling, even if it reduces turnovers. As such, Stroud finishes with under 210 passing yards. He will complete less than 60 percent of his throws as San Francisco’s pass rush and disguised coverages force a conservative offensive plan.

Dalton Schultz becomes Houston’s safety valve

When the passing game sputters, tight ends often become the quarterback’s best friend. Houston's Dalton Schultz is built for that role. The veteran tight end caught nine passes for 98 yards in their loss to Seattle. He led the team in both receptions and targets. With Collins possibly unavailable, expect Schultz to once again be Stroud’s primary read, especially on third downs.

The 49ers have allowed solid production to tight ends this season. Their linebackers sometimes struggle to contain quick-hitting routes up the seam. Schultz will lead the Texans in receptions and targets again. He will finish with upwards of 80 yards and provide the bulk of Houston’s offensive spark, even in defeat.

George Kittle breaks out with a touchdown

After being held without a catch last week, George Kittle is due for a bounce-back game. The All-Pro tight end has been limited since returning from a hamstring injury. Still, his snap counts remain high. Instead, it’s been a matter of game flow, with San Francisco relying heavily on McCaffrey to move the chains.

Facing a Texans defense that struggles to contain tight ends in red-zone situations, Kittle is in prime position to strike. Expect Shanahan to dial up early play-action looks to get him involved and restore confidence in Mac Jones. He could use an easy target to settle in. Kittle will find the end zone for the first time since his return. He will also finish with five catches for 60 yards and remind everyone why he remains one of the league’s most dangerous mismatch weapons.

Mac Jones manages just enough to win

Mac Jones hasn’t been flashy, but he’s been steady.. Last week, Jones went 17-for-26 for 152 yards and an interception. He managed the game effectively and allowed McCaffrey to carry the load. Against Houston, the same formula will likely apply. Jones will have throw passes and minimize mistakes.

He will face a fierce pass rush from Anderson and Hunter, though. Despite that, Shanahan’s quick-pass scheme and creative run designs should neutralize some of that pressure. Expect Jones to rely heavily on Kittle and McCaffrey in the short-to-intermediate range, with Jauan Jennings and Kendrick Bourne serving as decoys to stretch the field. Jones will throw for under 200 yards but avoid turnovers. He will do just enough to guide San Francisco to another grind-it-out win.

The Texans’ defense will keep the game close early, CMC's relentless production and a few key defensive stops will tilt momentum late. Expect the 49ers to dominate time of possession, force a couple of turnovers, and grind out another methodical victory, 23-13.

Final thoughts

For the 49ers, this is about survival. With their starting quarterback still out and a tough road environment ahead, winning ugly is perfectly fine. As long as McCaffrey, Kittle, and the defense continue to deliver, San Francisco remains one of the NFC’s most dangerous teams. For Houston, this game is another valuable measuring stick. It's proof that under DeMeco Ryans, they’re building something tough and sustainable.