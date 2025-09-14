The San Francisco 49ers’ list of injuries continues to grow, but they could receive some much-needed relief Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is battling a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1 against Seattle, is officially a game-time decision.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that there is optimism Jennings will suit up, but his status will be determined after a pregame workout. The 28-year-old returned to practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week, giving the team hope he can line up alongside rookie Ricky Pearsall in New Orleans.

Jennings’ absence would further thin a wide receiver group already missing DeMarcus Robinson and Trent Taylor, while rookie Jordan Watkins is questionable with an ankle injury. If Jennings cannot play, veterans Russell Gage and Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be asked to step in, though neither recorded a target in the season opener.

49ers have a plethora of injuries heading into Week 2

While Jennings’ situation remains fluid, the 49ers’ quarterback picture has already been decided. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that Mac Jones will start after Brock Purdy was ruled out with toe and shoulder injuries. Purdy’s timeline is uncertain, with Shanahan suggesting the starting QB could miss multiple games.

Article Continues Below

“Mac has been awesome,” Shanahan said. “Our team really believes in him, our team really enjoys him, and he did a hell of a job this week in practice.”

Jones, who signed a two-year deal with San Francisco in March, was once considered by Shanahan in the 2021 draft before the 49ers traded up to select Trey Lance. Now, after stints with the Patriots and Jaguars, Jones has his chance to guide one of the league’s most talented rosters.

San Francisco’s health concerns stretch beyond the quarterback and receiver spots. Star tight end George Kittle left Week 1 with a hamstring injury and remains questionable, while All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is also nursing a knee issue. Williams returned to practice on a limited basis Friday but is not certain to play. If he cannot go, Spencer Burford would make his first NFL start at tackle. Running back Christian McCaffrey is also managing a calf issue, though he is expected to play.

For the 49ers, Jennings’ availability could play a key role in how smoothly Jones settles into his first start with the team. Jennings caught two passes for 16 yards in Week 1 before exiting and has built a reputation as a reliable third-down target. With San Francisco already short-handed, his presence would add a layer of stability to a receiving corps in flux.

Whether or not he plays, the 49ers’ Week 2 matchup will test their depth. Between Purdy’s absence, Kittle’s uncertainty, and the reshuffling along the offensive line, Jennings’ shoulder injury looms large in determining how dangerous the 49ers’ offense looks on Sunday.