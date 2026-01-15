In the midst of a disappointing end to George Kittle's season after suffering an Achilles injury during the Jan. 11 San Francisco 49ers NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, his wife, Claire Kittle, recalls the emotional moment and shows her support in an emotional post on Instagram.

“Disbelief and stillness were all I felt as I yelled, get up, get up, over and over again. He always gets up. He’s George — he can do all things. He just does it. It hurts. There’s no preparing for it,” Claire began her Instagram caption, which showed a black-and-white photo of her kissing her husband on the head.

“The mind of a heartbroken athlete is a determined one,” she continued. “He is unf**kwithable, as is this entire team. I’m proud of these guys and the rally-together grit they fight with each week. It’s a special year, you can feel that and we’re not done yet. Thank you for loving G and carrying some of this pain for us.”

George responded to Claire's post with a sweet message thanking her for her support, “You’re the best teammate for this journey.”

The 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk also offered support in Claire's post, writing in the comment section, “Nothing will stop my guy from coming back stronger,” with his wife, Kristin Juszczyk, adding, “Forever proud to be part of this fam! For 85!!”

George was drafted to the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The tear happened in the second quarter after he made a catch. He has since spoken out with his own statement following the injury which he notably asked for a bottle of tequila.

“Football sucks sometimes. But I love it,” George shared on Instagram alongside the same black-and-white photo Claire shred. “I love these guys and this team. Heartbroken but have felt so much love and support from everyone reaching out. I’ll be good. Thank you. We aren’t done yet! Also when your team owner is the first person to meet you in the locker room, you know you’re in a special place. cheers, all my love.”

The 49ers will be moving on without George in their next game against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 17.