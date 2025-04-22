The San Francisco 49ers are in an awkward phase as a franchise. San Francisco's 2024 season went about as bad as they could imagine, winning only six games and finishing last in the NFC West. The 49ers purged their roster of older, expensive players earlier this offseason with an eye on the future. It seems their focus on balancing the books cost them a chance to sign an aging star receiver.

The 49ers were reportedly one of the teams interested in Davante Adams during NFL free agency, per The Athletic's Michael Silver.

“I was entertaining the Niners, but they were like, ‘We’re paying wholesale. We ain’t paying retail.’ I didn’t talk to them, but that’s what my agent told me — like five times, that quote. And I was like, ‘OK, well, I’m not a wholesale-type dude,’” Adams said.

Silver wrote that Adams has strong conviction that he still has the skills that helped him thrive earlier in this career. As a result, he was not willing to take a pay cut to join the 49ers. Instead, Adams became a big-time addition for the Rams.

Adams is still playing like a high-level NFL receiver. He logged 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 with the Jets despite playing on a dysfunctional offense. He also had 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in Las Vegas.

Adams to the 49ers could have been an interesting connection. He grew up in East Palo Alto, which is a short drive away from San Francisco's training facility.

Will the 49ers target a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft?

It is interesting to learn that San Francisco was attempting to sign a wide receiver during free agency.

The 49ers currently have Brandon Aiyuk, former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall, and Jauan Jennings as their top receivers. This position should not be a huge priority in the first round, but the 49ers may keep their eyes on the position in the middle rounds.

San Francisco will likely be tempted to invest in their defense early in the draft, most likely a defensive back or edge rusher.

The 2025 draft class is not the most talented group of receivers, especially compared to last year's class. However, there should be a number of players available in rounds two and three who could become contributors for San Francisco.

49ers fans should keep their eyes on the second tier of wide receivers (guys like Jayden Higgins, Tre Harris, Jaylin Noel, and Jalen Royals) on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft.