The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a transitionary offseason. San Francisco made a number of tough moves already this offseason, including trading away star receiver Deebo Samuel. One insider believes that the 49ers were pleased with what they accomplished so far during NFL free agency despite not adding too much.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner believes that the 49ers accomplished exactly what they wanted to during the first week of NFL free agency.

“As strange as it might sound, yes,” Wagoner wrote on Wednesday. “The 49ers' main objective in this cycle was to clear the books of bad contracts and begin resetting the roster around their remaining core, even if it meant eating a league-leading $85 million in dead money.”

Wagoner noted that the 49ers accomplish their goal by executing a slew of moves. San Francisco traded Deebo Samuel to Washington, getting a minimal return for the receiver but losing his contract. They also released Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins, and Leonard Floyd.

The 49ers also lost Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga to the Broncos.

This is not to say that the 49ers did not make any additions. After all, they did signed Demarcus Robinson, Luke Farrell, and Mac Jones.

Now the 49ers can continue building around their young nucleus, starting in the 2025 NFL Draft.

49ers made several moves to prepare for upcoming Brock Purdy extension

The 49ers made all of the above moves with one goal in mind – re-signing QB Brock Purdy.

Wagoner explained that an imminent contract extension for Purdy is the main priority for San Francisco's front office this offseason.

“At least part of the Niners' roster purge can be attributed to the looming mega-contract extension expected for quarterback Brock Purdy,” Wagoner wrote in the same ESPN article. “Those negotiations are underway, but nothing seems imminent just yet.”

Wagoner believes that both sides have set a soft deadline that comes before the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The start of the offseason program in mid-April has always been seen by both sides as a sort of soft deadline to get Purdy signed and back in the fold. It could go a little beyond that, but that still seems to be the likely timeline.”

Hopefully both sides can agree on a deal as soon as possible. Otherwise, this situation could drag deep in to the summer.