Oh, my, the San Francisco 49ers are having roster issues, including their offensive line. Part of the problem came from loading up the cash truck and delivering it to Brock Purdy’s door. And here’s how three big contract extensions impact 2025 spending for the 49ers.

It’s looking quite clustered for the organization from a cash-flow situation, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“The San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of retooling their cap,” Breer wrote. “But that doesn’t mean they’re any less invested in 2025. I’m told, after doing new deals for Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner, San Francisco is again set to be close to the top of the league in cash going out the door for the year.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan facing challenges

This is interesting because the 49ers stood on the other end of the spectrum in March, according to sfstandard.com.

“The 49ers have been among the league’s most lavish spenders ever since Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan came aboard in 2017,” David Lombardi wrote. “But (they) have changed gears so far this offseason. The past month, in fact, has seen the 49ers amass the largest free agency spending deficit in NFL history. The team (ranks) No. 16 in salary cash spent for 2025 — $53 million short of the No. 1 Minnesota Vikings.”

But the 49ers changed all of that by signing Kittle to a four-year $76 million deal. Also, they gave Warner a three-year $63 million contract. And Purdy received an outrageous, for his talent, five-year $265 million outlay.

What do the new players coming in think of Purdy's deal?

However, the players don’t seem to mind Purdy getting change from his Happy Meal. First-round pick Mykel Williams said he thinks Purdy is the right guy to get a big deal, according to the Up & Adams Show via 49erswebzone.com.

“Brock's the guy. I believe in Brock Purdy,” Williams told Kay Adams. He's done it. He's (gone) to the Super Bowl. (And) he's shown that he can take the team to that realm, so why not pay him? Why not believe in him?”

However, the 49ers received praise. They handled things early, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The 49ers were able to finalize not one, not two, but three contract extensions before August,” Jose Luis Sanchez III wrote. “A lot of money was dished out to these three cornerstone players. Yet, everything was conducted and finalized promptly. Since the 49ers aren't a brand-new front office, it means that they have officially grown in handling contract extensions.

“It was about time. The way they have been handling contract negotiations for the last four years has been ridiculous. It was always unnecessary and self-inflicted.”