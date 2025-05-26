The San Francisco 49ers have had a busy offseason, but their work might not be done yet. Following major extensions for Brock Purdy, George Kittle, and Fred Warner, and a roster shakeup at wide receiver, some believe San Francisco should make one more move—signing free-agent wideout Amari Cooper.

Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, is coming off a down season split between the Browns and Bills, recording just 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns across 14 games. Despite that dip in production, he remains one of the most technically sound route-runners in the league and could offer a much-needed boost to a 49ers receiving corps facing serious question marks.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently made the case for why the Niners should bring Cooper aboard, especially with the 2025 season looming and uncertainty clouding the WR room. “Now, they must add another proven playmaker at receiver to help support [Purdy],” Moton wrote, noting Brandon Aiyuk’s uncertain recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus and Demarcus Robinson’s looming suspension due to a November DUI arrest.

Will the 49ers get Brock Purdy the WR help he needs?

Aiyuk may not return to full form until 2026. Deebo Samuel, once a core piece, is now a Washington Commander. That leaves Jauan Jennings—more of a possession receiver—and rookie Ricky Pearsall, who’s flashed but remains largely unproven. While Demarcus Robinson was expected to play a role, his availability is in doubt. It's clear that Brock Purdy, fresh off signing a $265 million extension, needs more firepower to throw to if the 49ers want to return to the Super Bowl.

Cooper, 30, may not be in his prime anymore, but he still brings valuable traits to the table. He’s an elite route-runner who consistently creates separation—something only Aiyuk has done consistently for the Niners in recent years. Even during a difficult 2024, Cooper’s catch rate improved significantly after being traded to Buffalo, jumping from 45.3% to 62.5%, per Bleacher Report.

With San Francisco currently owning the third-most effective cap space in the NFL, per OverTheCap.com, the team has the financial flexibility to make a low-risk move for a veteran like Cooper. A one-year deal would offer the team a short-term solution with minimal downside, especially if he’s used as a complement to Jennings and as an insurance policy for Aiyuk.

Cooper’s experience and savvy could also be invaluable to a young receiving group, and he wouldn’t be asked to carry the load, which could help him stay healthier and more effective. With Christian McCaffrey getting older and more of the offensive burden falling on Purdy, bolstering the receiving corps makes even more sense.

Cooper may not be a long-term solution, but he could be exactly what the 49ers need in the short term. At this point in the offseason, there’s little downside and plenty of upside to making the move. As Moton put it: “Why not?”