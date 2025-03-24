The Los Angeles Rams have had an eventful offseason. It looked like Matthew Stafford was going to leave until the combine when he signed on for two more years. They did cut Copper Kupp but brought in a replacement to play opposite Puka Nacua. Stafford spoke with LA Times writer Gary Klein about the Rams' addition of Davante Adams this offseason.

“I have a ton of respect for him, the way he goes about his business and the way he plays the game,” Stafford said. “He’s been a big-time in this league for a long time, so happy to have him. I know he’s going to be a big addition to our team.”

Adams was cut by the New York Jets after a disastrous half-season in the Meadowlands. The Rams cut Kupp after a rough season of his own to save money on the cap and get better at the position. This change at wide receiver will help define Los Angeles' season as their championship window closes.

When the Rams drafted Jared Goff, they could not be further away from a championship. Goff led them to the Super Bowl and then was traded to the Lions for Stafford. That window is closing and Adams needs to be great to take advantage of it.

The Rams need to improve their offensive line

Last year, the Rams were driving down the field in the NFC Divisional Playoffs with a chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jalen Carter burst through the line to blow up consecutive, ending the game with a sack and a hurry. The first thing that GM Les Snead and coach Sean McVay did was disassemble their offensive line.

The Rams traded Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears after an injury-plagued season as one of their guards. They only picked up a sixth-round pick in the deal and have not replaced him. Expect the Rams to pick an offensive lineman high to protect Stafford and open holes for Kyren Williams.

The Rams do have a first-round pick this year once again. While their championship team was built on trades that left them without first-rounders, this will be the second year in a row they pick on Day 1. They crushed it last year, picking Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse. They should take an offensive lineman in the first round to help get this team an NFC West title and a deep playoff run.