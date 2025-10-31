The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in the midst of a battle for the NFC West midway through the 2025 NFL season. They are 5-2, tied with the Los Angeles Rams atop the division. The San Francisco 49ers are also just a half-game back in the division.

While many teams are sellers as the NFL's trade deadline approaches, one might think the Seahawks would be buyers. Yet, rumors were circulating that Seattle might be interested in moving defensive back Riq Woolen.

That notion was put to rest on Thursday evening, as NFL Insider Mike Garafolo shed some light.

“Everything that I am hearing is that he is more likely than not to remain with the Seattle Seahawks,” Garafolo said. “He is a free agent at the end of this season. The Seahawks have not given up hope of having him in their long-term plans.”

Article Continues Below

Woolen is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL. Since he entered the league in 2022, Woolen has 44 passes defensed, tied for the fifth most in the league.

Seattle's secondary has looked elite this year. The speed on the field is evident, and opposing pass catchers have had a very difficult time finding open space. That is one of the biggest reasons for the team's early success.

The combination of Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, Julian Love, and Coby Bryant makes up one of the most lethal secondaries in football. That is something Seahawks fans are accustomed to seeing. A little over a decade ago, the Legion of Boom dominated the league, helping win Super Bowl XLVIII.

Will this defense help the Seahawks bring another title to the Pacific Northwest? Only time will tell, but locking up Woolen long-term after this season would go a long way to building a similar foundation.