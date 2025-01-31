For the San Francisco 49ers, Brock Purdy has established himself as a top-10 quarterback in the NFL. Still, as he becomes eligible for a contract extension, the team faces a critical decision regarding his value. While Purdy’s leadership and success in Kyle Shanahan’s system have been evident, there are lingering questions about whether he is a true franchise quarterback worthy of a long-term, high-dollar extension.

According to The SF Standard's Tim Kawakami, the 49ers and Purdy’s camp are expected to reach an agreement without significant conflicts, though the deal's structure may differ from recent quarterback contracts. “I heard from a plugged-in NFL source this week that the 49ers and Purdy’s camp are, indeed, feeling like there won’t be fireworks on the way to an eventual deal,” Kawakami reported. “But I’ve also heard generally that the framework might be a little different than some other recent QB deals.”

This could mean the 49ers are considering a shorter-term extension with fewer guaranteed dollars rather than the massive, long-term commitments seen with quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert. Lawrence recently signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars, including $142 million in guaranteed money. The 49ers may prefer a deal that gives them flexibility if Purdy does not continue to develop into an elite quarterback.

The 49ers need to pay Brock Purdy to avoid another Brandon Aiyuk fiasco

Purdy’s numbers with an injury-rattled 49ers offense have left them looking inconsistent at best. In games where he throws 30 or more passes, he has recorded 27 touchdown passes, 22 interceptions, and an 89.7 passer rating with an 8-11 record. However, he thrives in Shanahan’s system when the 49ers' running game and defense are dominant.

“The 49ers have to figure out just how good he is and how much he's worth to the franchise,” Grant Cohen noted. “The going rate for a franchise quarterback in today’s NFL starts at $60 million per season. Is Purdy truly worth that much?” Cohen isn't much of an insider, and more of a 49ers and Kyle Shanahan critique.

The 49ers’ challenge is balancing Purdy’s contributions with financial responsibility. While teams like the Green Bay Packers invested heavily in a quarterback with a similar skill set in Jordan Love, there are already concerns about that contract. If San Francisco locks itself into a massive deal with Purdy and he struggles under greater responsibility, it could hinder the team’s ability to build around him.

Still, Purdy has leverage in negotiations. He has led the team to consistent success and will use that to his advantage. While a deal will likely get done, the structure remains a key question. As Kawakami put it, “Nobody makes their best offer right off the bat. It might take time.”

The 49ers and Purdy want to avoid distractions heading into OTAs and training camp, making the timing of these negotiations crucial. Whether the deal is short-term or a long-term commitment, the team must weigh their options carefully before determining the future of their quarterback position.