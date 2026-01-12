The San Francisco 49ers were clear underdogs in their Wild Card game with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did the Niners have to fly into the Eastern time zone to play a road game, but the Eagles were also well-rested since Nick Sirianni rested nearly all of his key players in their Week 18 regular-season finale. San Francisco was a 5.5-point underdog, but the Niners beat the odds and came away with a 23-19 win.

The 49ers advance to the divisional playoffs where they will meet a familiar opponent. They will play the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs and they pulled off that achievement when they went into San Francisco and beat the Niners on their home turf in Week 18. The two teams had also met in Week 1 in Seattle, and the Niners won that meeting

Beating the Eagles was a huge achievement and the Niners earned the victory when quarterback Brock Purdy hit running back Christian McCaffrey with a 4-yard TD. The go-ahead TD pass came with less than 3 minutes remaining in the final quarter. The Eagles advanced to the San Francisco 21 on the next possession, but Jalen Hurts' 4th-down pass fell harmlessly incomplete and the Niners celebrated their victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa chose to celebrate in his own way, posting a photo of a dead bird on his Instagram account. This may not have been the most sportsmanlike way to celebrate a postseason victory, but it distinctly represented the style that Bosa has employed throughout his career.

The Niners defense held Hurts to 168 passing yards and just 14 yards rushing. Purdy threw for 262 yards and 2 TDs against the Philadelphia defense.