The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for the 2025 season, hoping to bounce back. Yet, there are still some issues to address to fill some holes in their lineup. We will examine the roster and look for the three best 49ers trade targets for the upcoming season to guarantee a long playoff run.

The 49ers hit one of their draft targets, nabbing Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick. This pick is important because it fills a major need for a team that was 18th in rushing yards allowed and 30th in rushing scores allowed. Then, the 49ers drafted defensive tackle Alfred Collins and linebacker Nick Martin to strengthen their defensive line further. San Francisco also drafted C.J. West in the fourth round, getting a lot of value for a true disruptor.

Despite all these powerhouse moves on the defensive side of the ball, the 49ers still have work to do. While these draft picks look amazing, their defense still has some holes to fix, and their offense has some uncertainty. The 49ers don't always make a splash in the regular season, but they traded for Christian McCaffrey a few seasons ago, proving they could. With a 2025 schedule that looks promising, here are the three best trade targets the Niners could make this season.

The 49ers should trade for Darnell Mooney

The Niners had an elite receiving corps just two seasons ago. However, Deebo Samuel endured numerous injuries, and Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury and might not be ready for the season. The 49ers have traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders, and Aiyuk is a wildcard heading into 2025. Thus, they will need more depth and wide receivers who can catch passes from Brock Purdy. So far, Juwan Jennings and Ricky Pearsal fill out the top two spots on the depth chart.

Mooney showed how versatile and reliable he was, playing 16 games while also catching 64 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns. Yes, the Falcons inked him to a three-year contract extension before the start of the last season. But they also have a talented wide receiver room that includes Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud. The 49ers could spring them an offer to help strengthen their other positions while also gaining one for themselves.

Mooney would be able to stretch the field, acting as a great weapon for Brock Purdy, while also relieving any pressure off Jennings and Pearsal.

L'Jarius Sneed could make secondary elite

The 49ers have not had an elite secondary in years. While their secondary has played relatively well at times, it has also cost them two Super Bowl wins against the Kansas City Chiefs, as they have been unable to make the plays needed when the pass rush has not sustained pressure. The 49ers expect the pass rush to be better this season. Still, the Niners would love to have a cornerback who is one of the best in the game and can hang with any top receiver.

Sneed would bring that type of play to the 49ers and give quarterbacks a second reason not to throw to his side of the field. Ultimately, he struggled through an injury that limited him to just five games last season. Because of this, his value is not as high as it would have otherwise been. The Tennessee Titans are also rebuilding and might be inclined to trade away some of their better talent to continue their rebuild. Yes, the Titans extended Sneed after trading for him in a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. But they could just as well trade him. Ironically, the player that prevented the 49ers from beating the Chiefs could be the guy that helps them get over the hump and finally win that sixth Super Bowl ring.

Jonah Williams adds offensive line depth

49ers' fans were clamoring for the front office to finally address an offensive line that has also been primarily responsible for losing two Super Bowls in five seasons. Notably, a missed block caused Brock Purdy to make an errant throw and fail to seal the win against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Trent Williams is still one of the best linemen in the game, but he is just one guy, and he is getting older.

That is where Jonah Williams could come in. Despite a knee injury that limited his playing time to six games, Williams was elite in pass blocking, ranking 40th out of 140 offensive tackles. Williams did not commit a single penalty and did not allow a single sack. While his run blocking left little to be desired, there is no doubt that Williams would be a fantastic addition to an offensive line that has clearly been a weakness for years. If the Arizona Cardinals stumble this season, they might trade Williams if they can see a deal worth discussing. The 49ers would be smart to jump on that discussion to try to strengthen their offensive line.