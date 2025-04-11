The San Francisco 49ers face one of their biggest drafts yet in the era of John Lynch. The general manager must use this 2025 NFL Draft class to reignite enthusiasm following a stumbling 6-11 mark.

Lynch has won over the 49ers Faithful before during this time of year. George Kittle rose as a fifth round gem for Lynch and company. Ex-safety Talanoa Hufanga became a Pro Bowler after falling to the fifth. Deommodore Lenoir is leading this cornerback room as a past fifth rounder too. Of course, Lynch's biggest sleeper find was the 2022 class final pick Brock Purdy.

But the 49ers aren't getting any younger at key areas. Including Kittle's position of tight end and at offensive tackle, with All-Pro Trent Williams aging. Running back is another concern with Christian McCaffrey getting older, plus the lack of backfield depth.

Mason Graham is a trending pick to land at 11th to the 49ers, bolstering the defensive trenches. Lynch and company, though, earn a renewed chance to land newer sleepers capable of changing the franchise. And catapulting the 49ers back into playoff contention. Here are three sleeper ideas beginning with…

49ers grab local college talent, NCAA leader

Charvarius Ward is gone after playing in one Super Bowl with the Niners. “The Hyena” Lenoir, again, leads this unit moving forward. That means Lenoir needs help.

He gains it via a nearby talent to the 49ers out of Berkeley: Nohl Williams of Cal.

Williams garnered national attention by leading the NCAA with seven interceptions. Potential top overall pick Cam Ward even struggled facing Williams — including watching a 40-yard pick six against the Golden Bears star. Williams even delivered a 52-yard fumble return when the star quarterback Ward played for Washington State.

The Oxnard, California native Williams is a playmaker, period. Teams are concerned over his 40-yard dash time of 4.5. But the picks can go up here for Williams if paired with Lenoir. Ironically, Williams' Cal linebacker teammate Teddye Buchanan got projected to land in S.F. already.

49ers help Christian McCaffrey with versatile, power back

San Francisco can turn to the later rounds to find a possible replacement for Deebo Samuel. But we can't ignore giving McCaffrey some backfield help either. Especially after Jordan Mason landed with the Minnesota Vikings.

One college football star looks perfect for this run-first system installed by Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers look like a match made in football heaven for Cam Skattebo.

The Arizona State RB pummels second-level defenders and fights for extra yards. He brings value as a receiver out of the backfield too. Skattebo lastly brings a nose for the end zone — with 24 touchdowns for the College Football Playoff qualifier Arizona State.

Skattebo lacks breakaway speed and will get caught from behind. But Shanahan needs a battering ram to keep McCaffrey fresh. The native of nearby Rio Linda and former Sacramento State star is a perfect day three option for the Niners.

49ers add cerebral trench penetrator for defensive line

Graham is a valuable option in the first round for S.F. The GM can still fall in love with a cerebral, experienced DL who helped galvanize a longtime struggling power conference program last season.

CJ West of Indiana brings a mix of brains and foot speed to the trenches. The Hoosiers DL is masterful at using his eyes to identify lateral movement by the offensive line. He then throws his 6-foot-1, 315-pound frame to create havoc. West handled a bulk of the dirty work for one of CFB's biggest surprises IU.

West won't bolster the pass rush room. His strength is run stuffing and taking on multiple blockers. But he'll free up Nick Bosa and get offenses thinking twice about running up the middle. Returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh gains a short yardage/goal line run stuffer here. West is a strong option regardless if Graham arrives to the Bay Area.