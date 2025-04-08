Trade rumors are flying for the San Francisco 49ers. Would they even consider dealing Brock Purdy? For a look into their future, here is a full seven-round 2025 NFL mock draft, according to the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Holding a powerful pick, the 49ers have options with their No. 11 selection. The 49ers enter the draft with needs at defensive tackle, cornerback, linebacker, edge rusher, and offensive guard.

That’s quite a laundry list. And if the 49ers don’t want it to be dirty, they better come up with the right selections. Let’s see how the PFN simulator did for them.

The 49ers get edge rusher Shemar Stewart at No. 11

This is a possible scenario because the 49ers don’t have a glaring need. They just have a few significant ones. So if a prime-time prospect falls into their lap, they’ll likely grab him. And the Texas A&M product hits in both areas. He’s a prime-time prospect for a needed position.

The 6-foot-5, 267-pound monster can be a game-wrecker.

“Shemar Stewart is a defensive lineman renowned for his exceptional blend of size, strength, and athleticism,” PFN wrote. “Throughout his tenure at Texas A&M, he consistently demonstrated disruptive capabilities, amassing 31 tackles, including six for loss, and 1.5 sacks in his final collegiate season.

“Stewart excels in both run defense and pass rushing, utilizing his explosive first step and powerful hands to penetrate offensive lines and collapse pockets. However, his pass-rush technique remains unrefined, often relying on raw athleticism rather than a developed repertoire of moves. Stewart's physical attributes and on-field production position him as a promising defensive line prospect.”

The 49ers need this kind of player on their defense. They’ve had it for all of their Super Bowl runs in recent years.

One down note about making this pick is passing up Tetairoa McMillan of Arizona. He’s a game-changing wide receiver but the 49ers opted for the defensive upgrade instead of the offensive boost.

Round 2 brings a flat-out steal

If the 49ers get this speedster at No. 43 overall, they will be jumping up and down like Jerry Jones did when the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott.

He’s a 5-11, 183-pound lightning bolt, who ran a 4.28 in the 40.

“Armed with tremendous speed and a playmaking mentality, Maxwell Hairston is one of the most fun defensive backs to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft,” PFN wrote. “His interception numbers speak for themselves, but he’s an aggressive playmaker underneath in coverage. He thrives in hook-curl zones and flat zones that allow him to shoot downhill and make a play on the ball.

“Hairston’s testing athleticism reflects what you see from him on tape. He has the deep speed to defend vertical route concepts and can match some of the fastest receivers in the game stride for stride. His instincts in coverage have grown considerably since he began his collegiate career.”

But … and it’s an important but … there are concerns about his size. Remember what happened with the Commanders when they drafted skinny corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. But that was in the first round.

“The big concern with Hairston is his skinnier frame and lack of top-notch play strength,” PFN wrote. “He won’t amaze you with his physicality, whether it’s as a tackler, in press coverage, or at the catch point. This is a clear limitation in his game that teams will have to accept early in his career.”

49ers trade up for a second Round 2 pick

Utilizing their stash of 11 picks, the 49er sent three of them to Buffalo for pick No. 56. And they hit their biggest need in the process by grabbing Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. This turned into their third straight home-run pick.

“Kenneth Grant is one of the most explosive defensive tackle prospects over 330 lbs to enter the NFL Draft,” PFN wrote. “He fits into a rare player category with a high-level blend of size, speed, and power. His lower body strength is enough to demand significant attention from opposing offensive lines on a snap-to-snap basis.

(Grant’s) physical profile is ideal for eating blockers to free up his linemates and the linebackers navigating traffic behind him. What makes Grant especially dangerous is that he also has the awareness and hand usage to shed blockers against the run. Ultimately, Grant has the upside of becoming one of the best run defenders in the NFL and producing as a pass rusher.”

Wow. In Round 2, no less. Wait, there’s more.

“Grant has the ceiling in the NFL to become a top-five defensive tackle,” PFN wrote. “At the very least, he can survive in the NFL for a long time as a dominant run defender.”

The 49ers are rocking in this mock.

Round 4 shows an offensive guard

The 49ers continued to wheel and deal with their picks, and wound up taking Sacrementom State offensive guard Jackson Slater and No. 138. He projects as a starter, and this is another very good pick.

“Jackson Slater could be the next iteration of the small-school stud offensive lineman to become a starter in the NFL,” PFN wrote. “He was a standout at the Senior Bowl and an elite athletic tester at the NFL Combine.”

The smiles continue.

49ers get two picks in Round 5

After manuevering into spots No. 150 and 154, the 49ers picked up California linebacker Terrye Buchanan and LSU offensive guard Garrett Dellinger.

More good moves for the 49ers, who a high-motor linebacker in Buchanan. Dellinger projects as a backup but has good upside.

Round 6 lands a safety

More movement for the 49ers gave them pick No. 181. They grabbed Nevada’s Kitan Crawford. He’s athletic and versatile, and the type of player who is good to get this late in the draft.

The final two picks for the 49ers were a pair of cornerbacks. They took Robert Longerbeam (Rutgers) and Florida State’s Fentrell Cypress III.

Overall, it could not have gone any better for the 49ers. If they could order this draft to-go, they would be loving it. Grade: A-plus.