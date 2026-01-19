The Seattle Seahawks recently booked their spot in the NFC Championship Game with a blowout home win over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday. The Seahawks returned the opening kick for a touchdown in this game and didn't look back from there, ultimately winning by a final score of 41-6.

The Seahawks' dominant season in 2025-26 has conjured up memories of their epic run during the early 2010s, when they were led by the famous Legion of Boom defense; however, not everyone seems to have an accurate memory of those days.

Recently, Bill Simmons of The Ringer incorrectly stated that “Seattle's never won a Super Bowl,” per The r/BillSimmons Podcast on X, formerly Twitter.

Needless to say, fans in the comment section were puzzled at the blatant mistruth.

“He was just making sure everybody was paying attention,” joked one fan.

“Especially funny since the ringer voted that legion of boom team as the best team of the quarter century like three months ago,” added another.

Indeed, the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013 in blowout fashion against the Denver Broncos, and it's not off the table that we could see a rematch of that this year, as the Broncos advanced to the AFC Championship Game on Saturday.

In fact, Seattle very nearly won a second straight Super Bowl in the 2014 season, but Pete Carroll's infamous decision to have Russell Wilson throw instead of handing the ball off to Marshawn Lynch ended up costing them a chance to defeat the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks will look to add a second trophy to their collection this year, but first, they'll have to get through the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game, a team against whom they split the season series.

Kickoff for that matchup is set for Sunday evening at 6:30 pm ET from Seattle.