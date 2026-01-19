Recently, the Seattle Seahawks punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a dominant 41-6 home win over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round over the weekend. The Seahawks took command of this game from the very first play, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and they didn't look back from there, continuing their dominant season.

The Seahawks have long been known to have one of the best home field advantages in the NFL thanks to their “12th man” fanbase, and after the win over the 49ers, head coach Mike Macdonald made sure to shout out the fans for their volume level.

During a recent appearance on Seattle Sports, Macdonald described Saturday's atmosphere as “off the chain,” per John Boyle of the Seahawks on X, formerly Twitter.

The 12th man became an obstacle for opponents in its own right during the Seahawks' dominant run during the early 2010s, when they boasted the famous “Legion of Boom” defense, making two Super Bowl appearances and winning one of them.

The Seahawks' defense this year has been eerily reminiscent of that unit in terms of its sheer dominance, which chowed up once again on Saturday, holding the 49ers' offense to just six points on the evening and forcing multiple turnovers.

Up next for the Seahawks is another home game against the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams, against whom they split the season series this year. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will be looking to shake off some demons in this one, as he struggled mightily against the Rams in the playoffs last year as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, and didn't perform particularly well against them in the regular season this year, either.

In any case, the NFC Championship Game is slated to get underway on Sunday at 6:30 pm ET from Seattle.