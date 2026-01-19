The Seattle Seahawks are riding a wave of momentum following a crushing 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. Despite the blowout, much of the postseason focus remains on Sam Darnold, who managed an oblique injury during the contest. Darnold played a safe and efficient game, throwing for 124 yards and a touchdown without committing any turnovers.

For a team that ranked near the bottom of the league in giveaways during the regular season, this error-free performance is seen as the vital ingredient for a deep playoff run. With a roster featuring an elite defense and an explosive receiving corps led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the path to a championship hinges on the quarterback's ability to remain disciplined and avoid costly mistakes.

Regarding the signal-caller's health, Mike Macdonald was asked on Seattle Sports how Sam Darnold is feeling following the physical matchup.

”To my knowledge, he is good. Didn't make it worse or anything,” Macdonald shared. This echoes what Sam said Saturday night, that the oblique is something they will have to keep managing, as noticed by Mike Dugar on X.

Article Continues Below

This optimistic update suggests that while the injury requires ongoing attention, it likely won't sideline him for the upcoming conference title game. The coaching staff appears confident that with proper management, Darnold can continue to lead the offense as they prepare for a hostile defensive challenge from their next opponent.

The victory over San Francisco was also highlighted by a stellar performance from Kenneth Walker III, who earned a high-profile post-game recognition for his three-touchdown night. Following the game, Walker shared a lighthearted moment with Tom Brady, playfully referencing their college rivalry with a Go green quip.

Walker’s 116 rushing yards provided the foundation for Seattle’s scoring, allowing the team to lean on its ground game and top-ranked defense to cruise through the second half.

The combination of a healthy backfield and a safe-handed quarterback has the city of Seattle buzzing with championship expectations.