The energy inside Lumen Field reached a fever pitch after the Seattle Seahawks secured a 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach Mike Macdonald decided to add more fuel to the fire.

During his post-game remarks, Macdonald praised his team for clinching a spot in Super Bowl LX; then he took a direct shot at the skeptics who doubted quarterback Sam Darnold all season long.

After years of being labeled a journeyman, Darnold put together a masterclass on the NFC Championship stage, and his coach made sure everyone noticed.

“You can't talk about the game without talking about our quarterback,” Macdonald told reporters following the win. “I mean he shut a lot of people up tonight so I'm really happy for him.”

Mike Macdonald delivered the money quote at the end of his opening remarks, saying Sam Darnold “shut a lot of people up” with his three-touchdown performance. pic.twitter.com/u0KOpEjsXB — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) January 26, 2026

The numbers certainly back up the talk. Playing through an oblique injury, the eight-year veteran carved up the Los Angeles secondary, finishing the night completing 25-of-36 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Darnold’s poise remained the difference-maker throughout the slugfest.

He found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 14-yard strike to take the lead before halftime and later connected with Jake Bobo for a 17-yard score following a crucial muffed punt by the Rams. Smith-Njigba finished the game as the primary engine of the offense, hauling in 10 catches for 153 yards.

Matthew Stafford threw for 374 yards and kept the Rams in the hunt in what was a proper quarterback duel, but Seattle’s defense provided the final heroics. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with under five minutes left to seal the victory.

For Macdonald, seeing Darnold thrive on the biggest stage of his career was the ultimate “I told you so” moment. The Seahawks now head to Santa Clara to face the New England Patriots in a high-stakes Super Bowl rematch.