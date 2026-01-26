The Seattle Seahawks are officially Super Bowl-bound, and Sam Darnold is the man steering the ship. In a back-and-forth thriller at Lumen Field, Seattle outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 to clinch the NFC Championship and a ticket to Super Bowl LX.

Darnold, the eight-year veteran who has navigated a rollercoaster career across five different teams, delivered the performance of a lifetime when the lights were brightest. He finished the day completing 25-of-36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, notably playing turnover-free football despite an aggressive Rams pass rush.

Following the victory, an emotional Darnold reflected on the journey in a post-game interview that resonated with a fanbase that has fully embraced him.

“It's amazing, to be able to do it with these guys though, in this locker room, with this coaching staff, that's why it means the world to me,” Darnold said. “I take it one day at a time, every single day, and like I said, to be able to do it with these guys out here, this locker room, it's a special group, and I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else.”

AND WE DID IT TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/otxJFskBCc — xz* – Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 26, 2026

The game itself was a slugfest. Jaxon Smith-Njigba was Darnold’s primary engine, hauling in 10 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks also got a massive boost from a third-quarter special teams gaffe when Los Angeles muffed a punt, allowing Darnold to find Jake Bobo for a 17-yard score on the very next play.

While Matthew Stafford threw for 374 yards to keep the Rams in striking distance, Seattle’s “Dark Side” defense locked down when it mattered. Cornerback Devon Witherspoon broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with under five minutes left to seal the win.

Seattle now heads to Santa Clara to face the New England Patriots, seeking the second title in franchise history.