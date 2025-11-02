The Seattle Seahawks are looking to continue their winning ways in Week 9. Sporting a 5-2 record this season, Seattle has been one of the best teams in the league. Facing off against the Washington Commanders, Seattle came into the game as the favorites. However, that might change with the latest update to their roster.

Seattle had already designated wide receivers Jake Bobo and Dareke Young to be out for the Week 9 game. Now, the Seahawks are set to miss WR2 Cooper Kupp. Kupp had been dealing with multiple injuries prior to the game, being listed as questionable to play against the Commanders.

“Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a heel and hamstring injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Commanders, per source,” Adam Schefter reported.

To alleviate the absence of their pass catchers, the Seahawks have elevated a couple of WRs to their active roster.

“The Seahawks had already ruled out Jake Bobo and Dareke Young, so Kupp would be the third receiver they’re missing,” Brady Henderson reported. “Seattle elevated Cody White and Ricky White III off their practice squad.”

The good news for Seattle is that their best receiving threat is still healthy and available to go against Washington. Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has broken out this season as a true WR1 threat, and he's been arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL this season. His production is off the charts, as Seattle runs their offense through him for the most part. His evolution from a slot receiver to a true outside threat has opened up doors for their other playmakers to get open.

The Seahawks will be going up against a Commanders squad that's been struggling in the last few games. However, Kupp and the WR's absence was unfortunately timed up with Jayden Daniels' return to action. This will be a true test of Seattle's resilience and whether they can hang with a good team while they're at a disadvantage.