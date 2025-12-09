The Seattle Seahawks are still on a mission to take back the No. 1 spot in the NFC West standings from the Los Angeles Rams, but they might not have one of their downfield weapons in a big Week 15 showdown against the Indianapolis Colts this coming Sunday at Lumen Field.

Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo is reportedly in danger of missing the Week 15 contest in Seattle due to a lower-body injury, head coach Mike MacDonald said on Monday.

“This week’s probably in jeopardy for him,” MacDonald said of Arroyo's status, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic.

The 22-year-old Arroyo sustained a knee injury in the first half of last Sunday's road game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and did not return to action. Also going down with a knee injury in that contest was Seattle nose tackle Brandon Pili, though MacDonald noted after the game that the offensive lineman was expected to be fine.

A second-round pick (50th overall) by the Seahawks at the 2025 NFL Draft, Arroyo failed to haul the only target he saw in the Falcons game before his exit.

The former Miami Hurricanes tight end doesn't seem to be an integral part of Seattle's Sam Darnold-led passing attack, as he's gotten more than two targets in only three games so far in his first year in the pros. On the season, Arroyo has 179 receiving yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions and 26 targets through 13 games with Seattle.

Meanwhile, AJ Barner has run away as the Seahawks' top option in the tight end room, as he has 386 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 40 catches and 50 targets to date. The 23-year-old Barner can expect more snaps and a slightly bigger role on offense if Arroyo is ultimately forced to miss time. Either way, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains the clear chief downfield weapon for Darnold. Jaxon Smith-Njigba showed that again in the 37-9 win over the Falcons, as he finished with 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.

For now, Barner and undrafted rookie Nick Kallerup are the only healthy tight ends on the Seahawks roster, with Eric Saubert on the injured reserve with a calf issue.