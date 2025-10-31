The Seattle Seahawks have some important injuries heading into their Sunday Night Football game. Included in the mix, they’ve learned that Cooper Kupp is dealing with an injury ahead of the Commanders clash, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

Seattle has won five of its last six games, with a three-point loss to the Buccaneers interrupting the stretch. However, if Kupp can’t go, it could make the offense a little less effective. He is the Seahawks’ second-leading receiver with 293 yards on 24 catches and one touchdown.

Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp dealing with hamstring injury

Kupp is important for his receiving ability. But also, to make sure defenses can’t completely focus on star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kupp said Smith-Njigba is one of the league’s best, according to ESPN.

“It's not an easy thing to do what he's been doing, knowing that we come into games with opportunities for him to get the ball at all three levels,” Kupp said, “And defenses know that he's going to be a target. To consistently win over and over again when a defense, you know, is planning on trying to take him out of a game, it speaks volumes.

“It just shows the ability in the route running and being able to understand the offense well enough to be able to move around and be in different spots. He's doing a really good job. He's a really good football player.”

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Kupp brings a great deal to the offense, according to a post on X by the Seattle Seahawks.

“This guy is a force multiplier,” Macdonald said. “He’s one of the biggest reasons our team is where they’re at right now. And for him, to have the productivity he’s had behind it, too. [It’s] just icing on the cake. He’s playing great football for us.”

The Seahawks will face a Commanders defense that has struggled mightily this season. Even if Kupp can't go, the Commanders will have trouble stopping the Seahawks' offense.