The Seattle Seahawks' defense will get two key starters back when they face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. Safety Julian Love and defensive tackle Jarran Reed will both return from multi-game absences in the team's road matchup.

Love and Reed were both activated off injured reserve on Saturday, the team confirmed on its official website. Both players are expected to play in Week 14, albeit in potentially limited roles.

Love returns for the first time since Week 4, when he suffered a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Reed's absence has not been as long, with the veteran tackle returning after just four games on IR after having wrist and thumb surgery.

Love returns to the lineup with 18 tackles and one sack on the year. He entered the season coming off three consecutive 100-tackle campaigns and picked up right where he left off with 10 tackles in Week 1 before injuries stifled his momentum.

Reed rejoins the active roster with 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in eight games. The veteran run-stuffer has been a valuable depth piece behind Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II.

Both players' respective returns will benefit the Seahawks' defense, but Love figures to be more impactful on paper. The six-year veteran is the anchor of Seattle's secondary, while Reed has come off the bench in six of his eight games in 2025.

Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed excitement with Love's return, but hinted that he will tread lightly with his star safety. Macdonald said he will “stick to his plan” with Love against the Falcons, per John Boyle of Seahawks.com.