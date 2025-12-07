Heading into the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks decided to move on from Pete Carroll at head coach, replacing him Mike Macdonald. That has proved to be the correct decision, as Macdonald has now set new Seahawks history.

The franchise moved to 10-3 with a 37-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14. Macdonald became the first head coach in Seahawks history to the lead the team to back-to-back 10+ win seasons in their first two years at the helm, the team posted on X, formerly Twitter.

First in our history. Ten wins, twice. The standard is set. pic.twitter.com/Pr4ArI4uLx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Seattle's 10th win in 2025 didn't come with much pushback from Atlanta. The score was tied at six entering halftime. However, the Seahawks went on to outscore the Falcons 31-three in the second half to cruise to victory. They were led by quarterback Sam Darnold on offense, as he completed 20-of-30 passes for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Macdonald came to the Seahawks as a defensive-minded head coach. That has been evident throughout Seattle's run in 2024. Against the Falcons, they held quarterback Kirk Cousins to 162 yards passing and forced two interceptions. Seattle also forced a fumble.

While there is still football to be played, the Seahawks currently rank sixth in total defense, allowing 288.2 yards per game. With Macdonald leading the way, Seattle will continue to lean on their defense throughout their run to the playoffs. If Sam Darnold is able to ignite the offense, the Seahawks only become a scarier threat.

Macdonald has the team firing on all cylinders as the regular season winds down. Seattle couldn't be happier with their head coach decision.