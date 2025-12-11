All eyes will be on Philip Rivers if he gets the start for the Indianapolis Colts against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

The Colts and the Seahawks will face off at Lumen Field on Sunday, with fans eager to see how the 44-year-old Rivers would fare if he gets the nod. Indianapolis signed him to the practice squad following the season-ending Achilles injury of Daniel Jones.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald admitted that he was surprised by the return of Rivers, who hasn't played in the NFL since leading the Colts to the playoffs in 2021.

“It's the NFL, man. Every week is different. Finally, we had something kind of crazy happen this year, but it wasn't expected,” said Macdonald in a video shared by ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“If anybody can pull it off, it’s him. The guy's probably one of the best competitors in the history of the NFL. I'm sure he would do anything to get ready. So we're getting ready for him.”

Mike Macdonald on Philip Rivers coming out of retirement at age 44, having not played since 2020, to potentially start for the Colts against the Seahawks Sunday: “If anybody can pull it off, it’s him.” pic.twitter.com/nWWg8JlN0X — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 10, 2025

As of writing, it remains unclear if Rivers will get the start against the Seahawks, with Riley Leonard being bothered by a knee injury and Anthony Richardson still out with an eye injury.

Leonard took over from Jones in their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14, going 18-of-29 for 145 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. It was only the second appearance of the 23-year-old rookie.

Macdonald stressed that they're prepared for whoever the Colts go with. They're riding on the momentum amid a three-game winning streak, while Indianapolis has lost three straight outings.