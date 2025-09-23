The Seattle Seahawks are beginning to find their stride in 2025. After a shaky opening week, they’ve rattled off two convincing wins. These included a 44-13 dismantling of the New Orleans Saints that showcased their offensive potential and defensive discipline. The NFC West, though, is unforgiving. The next challenge comes quickly.

On a short week, the Seahawks head to the desert for a Thursday night showdown with the Arizona Cardinals. That team has shown flashes but still struggles with offensive consistency. This matchup has all the makings of a defensive slugfest, but Seattle has the tools to tilt it their way.

Previewing Seahawks vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks enter Week 4 at 2-1. They have notched convincing wins over Pittsburgh and New Orleans following an opening loss to San Francisco. Sam Darnold turned in his best performance yet in a Seattle uniform against the Saints. He completed 14 of 18 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Special teams got a spark from Tory Horton. Meanwhile, the defense, which is anchored by Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, has held opponents to just 15.7 points per game. The one lingering concern is the ground game. They averaged only 2.6 yards per carry against New Orleans. If Seattle wants to stay competitive in the NFC West, finding balance on offense remains critical.

On Thursday, the Seahawks travel to face the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Arizona, also 2-1, has leaned heavily on its defense while Kyler Murray’s offense has sputtered. The Cardinals have scored fewer than 20 points in two of three games. Murray is averaging just 180 passing yards per contest. Recent history tilts heavily in Seattle’s favor. The Seahawks have won seven straight over Arizona. Those include two double-digit victories last year in which the Cardinals managed only 24 total points.

Sam Darnold tallies 105+ passer rating

Sam Darnold was nearly flawless in Week 3. He distributed the ball efficiently and took what the Saints’ defense gave him. His 218 yards and two touchdowns came almost entirely in the first half, where Seattle built an insurmountable lead. Through three games, Darnold is averaging 221 passing yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Those numbers reflect steady progress in coordinator Ryan Grubb’s system.

Against Arizona, the opportunity is ripe for another efficient outing. The Cardinals’ defense has yet to face a quarterback operating with Seattle’s blend of playmakers. If Darnold protects the ball and leans on short-to-intermediate accuracy, surpassing a 105 passer rating is well within reach.

Kenneth Walker III finds the end zone again

Yes, Seattle’s ground game has yet to explode. That said, Kenneth Walker III continues to deliver where it matters most: the goal line. He found the end zone twice against New Orleans despite averaging just 2.4 yards per carry. That gives him three touchdowns over his last two games. With Zach Charbonnet sidelined by a foot injury, Walker has handled the bulk of the work. That role should continue on the short week.

Arizona’s defense has been solid against the pass but less imposing up front. This makes Walker’s ability to punch in red-zone opportunities pivotal. Even if the rushing efficiency doesn’t leap forward, Walker’s nose for the end zone gives Seattle a reliable scoring option. Expect him to add another touchdown in Week 4. That would further cement his place as the Seahawks’ closer near the goal line.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has another 40-yard catch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has quickly emerged as Seattle’s go-to weapon. In Week 3, he caught five passes for 96 yards and a touchdown despite playing through illness. He averages over seven catches and more than 100 yards per game. Those numbers highlight his growing chemistry with Darnold and his ability to take over games.

Arizona’s secondary will have its hands full. The Cardinals’ defense still hasn’t faced a receiver with Smith-Njigba’s precision and explosiveness. Expect Seattle to take at least one deep shot to their top target. That should result in another reception of 40 yards or more. Plays like that can be backbreakers for an Arizona team that thrives on grinding games down.

The Seahawks survive the Cardinals

The NFC West is once again defined by its defenses. Three of the division’s four teams rank in the top five in scoring defense. Both Seattle and Arizona fit that mold. Thursday’s contest will likely come down to execution on third down and who wins the turnover battle.

Ultimately, expect the Seahawks’ balance to be just enough to offset Arizona’s gritty defensive effort. That's thanks mainly to Darnold’s efficiency, Walker’s short-yardage scoring, and Smith-Njigba’s explosiveness. Seattle’s front seven should generate the key stops late. As such, the Seahawks should extend their dominance over Arizona to eight straight, escaping with a close but convincing victory.

Final thoughts

Seattle enters Week 4 with momentum and confidence. The Cardinals’ defense will test their patience. Still, if the Seahawks hit on these bold predictions, the formula for victory is right in front of them.

On Thursday night in Glendale, expect another physical, hard-fought battle between division rivals. However, with Seattle’s defense and offensive playmakers finding form, the Seahawks are positioned to take care of business and continue asserting themselves as legitimate contenders.