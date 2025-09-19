The Seattle Seahawks will enter Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season looking to climb above .500. They are 1-1 after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, 31-17. In the win, though, they suffered a handful of injuries that are bleeding into this weekend.

The most notable is that of running back Zach Charbonnet.

Charbonnet suffered a foot injury in Pittsburgh. He has been unable to practice all week, and on Friday, the team downgraded his status to doubtful for Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

He is not alone, either.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, free safety Julian Love, and safety Nick Emmanwori all received the same injury designation, per The Athletic. If any of those three are unable to go, that will leave the Seahawks' secondary shorthanded.

Witherspoon is one of the better corners in the league, while Love is a starter on the back end. Seattle might have to turn to rookie Ty Okada out of Montana State to play extended snaps. That may prove to be a much bigger blow than Charbonnet's potential loss.

In the Seahawks' season opener, Charbonnet led the team in rushes (12) and yards (47). But in Week 2, Kenneth Walker III appeared to regain his starting job, rushing for 105 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Charbonnet garnered just 10 yards on 15 carries, being relegated to a running back handcuff.

But if there is a week to be down this many starters, this might be it. The Saints are 0-2 and are considered among the worst teams in the NFL. They are starting Spencer Rattler at quarterback, who is 0-8 in his career as a starter.

On the other hand, the Saints have proven to be pesky so far this year. They narrowly lost to the Arizona Cardinals to open the season. Then, they lost by just five points to the San Francisco 49ers last week. In the losses, Rattler has completed 65 percent of his passes, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Seahawks rank second in the NFL with four interceptions already. Their length and athleticism on the back end has given opponents fits.

“Their corners are very long, athletic guys, very tall,” Rattler said earlier this week. “They make plays on the ball. So we’re going to have to work our matchups and execute our plays well.”

But it sounds like he won't have to worry much about that issue any longer. If Seattle is going to improve to 2-1, Sam Darnold and the offense may need to step up.