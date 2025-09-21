The Seattle Seahawks exploded on offense and special teams against the New Orleans Saints. Featuring rookie fifth rounder Tory Horton rewriting the franchise record books with his punt return touchdown.

Backed near his own end zone, Horton took the punt and accelerated 95 yards into the end zone.

Horton scored his first career special teams touchdown — especially on a day that side of the ball dictated wins for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Longtime Seahawks reporter for the Seattle Times Bob Condotta confirmed Horton shattered a franchise mark with the return.

“New team record — Charlie Rogers (1999) and Nate Burleson (2007) each had 94-yarders. That's Seattle's first punt return for a TD since Tyler Lockett against Rams in 2015 in what was Lockett's first career game,” Condotta shared via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Horton impressed Seattle and its fans with an epic preseason. He needed to overcome a devastating Oct. 2024 injury that damaged Horton's draft stock.

Now he delivered his first breakout game as a Seahawk — including returning to the end zone for one more play.

Tory Horton not through after punt return TD for Seahawks

The native of Fresno, California then showed his other reason why Seattle and Mike Macdonald took him in.

Sam Darnold looked to his right and saw Horton drawing the solo coverage. The San Clemente native Darnold lobbed the football into the end zone for the California connection — resulting in the second Horton score.

Horton is no stranger to crossing the end zone in a single game. He scored multiple touchdowns in four games with Nevada and Colorado State. That includes three games of scoring three touchdowns against Fresno State (2020 with Nevada), Middle Tennessee State (2022 at Colorado State) and Utah Tech (2023).

Except this time he lived in the end zone twice against the struggling Saints.