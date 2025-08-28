The Seattle Seahawks got some good news on the injury front, but not so much from the quarterback room. However, there’s room for fans' excitement with the announcement of the Seahawks’ new Rivalries uniforms ahead of Week 1 in the 2025 NFL season.

It’s a sharp uniform look and “speaks volumes,” according to the post on X by ClutchPoints.

Seattle opens its season Sept. 7 with a big division game against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a home game, and the new uniforms should add to the atmosphere, according to Seahawks.com.

“The uniforms feature wolf grey jerseys and pants with iridescent green numbers that reflect differently based on how light hits them,” John Boyle wrote. “The helmet is also iridescent green with a metallic chrome finish.”

Seahawks adding flash to their substance

Also, there’s another little feature for Mike Macdonald's crew. It comes on the jersey and helmet.

“A big element of the Rivalries uniform is the Seahawks' unique connection with their fanbase,” Boyle wrote. “The uniform will feature a 12s patch, as well as a 12 pattern in the jersey numbers that will reflect in the light. And the helmet bumpers will have the phrase “12 As One” on the back of the helmet. There are also soundwave details on the shoulders and down the pant legs to represent the loudest fan in the NFL.”

The team seems upbeat about the design. Managing director of marketing Allison Hoover said the uniforms are meant to celebrate the uniqueness of the franchise.

“Without question, that's the 12s,” Hoover said. “This uniform is a tribute to the 12s, the loudest, most passionate fans in sports.”

The players seem to like the uniforms, too, according to Seahawks.com.

“I'm ready to put this on and wear in the game,” cornerback Devon Witherspoon said. “It's clean. And I think the fans are going to love it.”

Running back Kenneth Walker agreed, “I like them a lot. It's just a new look, and I like new looks. I think the 12s will love it.”

But will the Seahawks match the uniform hype with a Week 1 win?

