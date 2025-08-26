Preseason football can often create more noise than clarity. That was quite clear after the Seattle Seahawks’ final preseason game of 2025. Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe, tasked with his first NFL start, endured a rough outing against the Green Bay Packers. It included three fumbles, no third-down conversions, and a sputtering offense. Naturally, critics were quick to pounce. They drew sweeping conclusions about his readiness, temperament, and future in Seattle. As is often the case with preseason football, though, the truth is far more nuanced.

Seahawks' preseason recap: Mixed bag

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2025 preseason is over, with their final game being a 20-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers on August 23. The team closed out its exhibition slate at 1-1-1, with a tie against Pete Carroll’s Las Vegas Raiders, a win over the Tennessee Titans, and then the disappointing finale in Green Bay. Sure, the record is uninspiring. However, the preseason was less about wins and losses and more about roster evaluation, particularly at quarterback.

In that finale, Milroe started against a Green Bay defense that played several regular contributors. Milroe’s aforementioned stat line reflected the struggle. He showed limited passing production and a lack of sustained drives. He was operating behind a patchwork offensive line made up of reserves. That was a recipe for constant pressure and little rhythm. Head coach Mike Macdonald acknowledged Milroe’s rawness. However, he also pointed out the rookie's potential as a runner and strong-armed passer who simply needs developmental time. With Sam Darnold set to open the season as the starter and Drew Lock clearly positioned as the next man up, Milroe remains a long-term project, not an immediate solution. Still, his rocky finale has fueled plenty of overreactions that miss the larger picture.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss some overreactions to Jalen Milroe' subpar preseason finale for the Seattle Seahawks.

Overreaction 1: Claiming Milroe is a liability or won’t make the roster

The loudest hot take following Milroe’s performance is that he’s already a liability who doesn’t deserve a roster spot. Critics point to the three fumbles and stagnant drives as proof that he’s unfit for the NFL. This overreaction, however, ignores both the context and Seattle’s investment in him. Drafted in the third round, Milroe was never expected to walk into the league as a polished starter. His job this year is to develop and provide depth in a quarterback room that has undergone plenty of churn.

Remember that Milroe’s performance came behind a line of backups unlikely to see much time when the real games begin. Against Green Bay’s starters, he faced relentless pressure without the benefit of established protection or top weapons. To judge him solely on those circumstances misses the point. Seattle drafted Milroe precisely because he has traits worth cultivating. His mobility, arm strength, and ability to extend plays give him upside that simply doesn’t vanish after one bad preseason game. For a team with Darnold and Lock ahead of him, Milroe remains an important depth piece and long-term project. His roster spot isn’t in jeopardy (yet), no matter how ugly the finale looked.

Overreaction 2: Criticizing Milroe’s calm demeanor as detachment

Another overreaction came not from the stat sheet but from Milroe’s body language. Some observers interpreted his calm demeanor, even after sacks and turnovers, as detachment or lack of competitiveness. In truth, it was quite the opposite. Reports from coaches and teammates indicated that Milroe remained poised and unflappable throughout the game. He never showed frustration or panic. From the outside looking in, composure may look like detachment.

That composure is an asset for any quarterback, especially one adjusting to the chaos of NFL defenses. The ability to stay calm under fire isn’t a weakness. It's a foundation for future growth. Think of veteran quarterbacks who thrive in high-pressure environments. Their defining trait isn’t demonstrative emotion but steady decision-making. Milroe may have struggled, but he also showed mental toughness by not letting the moment overwhelm him. Reading his demeanor as disinterest is a misinterpretation that undervalues a quality the Seahawks clearly appreciate.

Overreaction 3: Judging Milroe solely by one game without context

Finally, the biggest overreaction is reducing Milroe’s entire evaluation to a single poor performance. Yes, he struggled against Green Bay. That said, context matters: he was facing a defense playing regular starters while he was supported by a second- and third-string offensive line. That mismatch almost guaranteed difficulty, especially for a rookie still adjusting to NFL speed and decision-making.

Even within the struggles, there were flashes of promise. Milroe rushed for 31 yards, showed his athleticism in escaping pressure, and made a handful of throws that highlighted his arm strength. These moments get overshadowed by the turnovers. However, they’re the glimpses of potential Seattle drafted him for. Milroe’s finale should be viewed as part of a long developmental arc rather than a finished product. Coaches have already acknowledged his rawness but remain encouraged by his upside and work ethic.

Don’t let one night rewrite the narrative

Jalen Milroe’s preseason finale against the Packers was tough to watch, no doubt. Still, the three overreactions ignore the bigger picture. He’s a developmental quarterback drafted with a long horizon in mind, not someone expected to compete with Sam Darnold or Drew Lock in 2025.

For now, the Seahawks see him as a project worth nurturing. His calm demeanor, athletic upside, and flashes of potential are exactly what you want in a rookie trying to find his footing. Seattle didn’t draft Milroe for August headlines. They drafted him for what he could become in the years ahead. One poor preseason game doesn’t change that.