With their regulars sitting out the contest, the Seattle Seahawks suffered a beating against the Green Bay Packers, 20-7, in their final preseason assignment on Monday at Lambeau Field.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe played the entire game, with star Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock resting. It didn't turn out too well for the 22-year-old Milroe, who had three fumbles and was sacked five times.

There was also a scary moment in the second quarter when wide receiver Jake Bobo and cornerback Tyler Hall collided. Bobo suffered a concussion, while Hall hurt his knee. The 27-year-old pass-catcher was trying to catch a punt when he accidentally hit his head on Hall, who was blocking on the play.

After the game, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said there's nothing to worry about Bobo, who's now under the league's concussion protocol.

“He's doing great. Considering the way it looked, and watching the play in person, we're really fortunate (it wasn't too serious),” said Macdonald, as quoted by The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Duggar.

Bobo has been a fan favorite since being signed by the Seahawks in 2023 after going undrafted. He hasn't missed a game in two seasons, although his numbers dipped in his sophomore campaign, tallying only 13 receptions for 107 yards.

Still, he remains an integral piece in Macdonald's system for the upcoming season, backing up starters Cooper Kupp, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tory Horton.

Bobo had one reception for 12 yards against the Packers. The Seahawks completed their preseason schedule with a win, a tie, and a loss.

Meanwhile, Macdonald lauded his players for their effort, particularly Milroe, who went 13-of-24 for 148 yards and a touchdown. He also had seven carries for 31 yards.

“He’s playing his tail off. There are things we're going to learn from. Taking care of the football is probably the number one thing. He knows that. We learn from it and go from there. I think it was definitely worth it to get him out there. Having this experience, he’s definitely going to be able to build off this in the future,” said Macdonald in a report from the Associated Press.

The Seahawks will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 on September 7.