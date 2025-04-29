The Seattle Seahawks continue to strengthen their roster following the NFL Draft, as they have officially re-signed veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero's report on X, formerly Twitter.

Hankins returns to the Seahawks after a productive 2024 season, bringing veteran leadership and size to the defensive line rotation.

In the 2024 season, Hankins played in all 17 games for the Seahawks, starting eight, and contributing significantly to the defensive line unit. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound lineman totaled 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, a pass defended, and even snagged an interception– proving he can still impact the game at 33 years old.

Hankins' familiarity with defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who previously coached him with the Dallas Cowboys, played a key role in this reunion. With a career that began as a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2013, Hankins has developed into one of the most reliable interior defensive players over the last decade. His extensive experience includes stops with the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cowboys before joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle's defensive line is shaping up as one of the stronger units in the NFC, with Leonard Williams, Dre'Mont Jones, and Jarran Reed anchoring the rotation. Adding a seasoned presence like Hankins ensures the team has depth and versatility needed to compete in a rugged division.

In 2024, after a midseason surge, Seattle's defense improved dramatically, and maintaining continuity was clearly a priority for head coach Mike Macdonald. With Hankins back in the fold, the Seahawks are positioning themselves to build on last year's success and mount a serious playoff push.

For Hankins, this one-year deal is another opportunity to showcase his durability and veteran savvy on a talented defense. The NFL Draft brought in fresh faces for the Seahawks, but it's clear that proven players like Johnathan Hankins

remain invaluable to the Seahawks' championship aspirations.