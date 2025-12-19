It was one of the best games of the year, as the Seattle Seahawks completed the comeback and shocked the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to take control of the NFC West. Additionally, the Hawks set an NFL record with a game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime, a new feat, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“On this play, per ESPN research, the Seahawks became the first NFL team to ever win an overtime game on a 2-point conversion,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Hawks opted to go for two because a tie would still have left them behind the Rams, and took the risk, which paid off. The Hawks control their destiny now.

The game started off as a back-and-forth contest. At one point, it was 13-7 Rams. But after the Hawks took a 14-13 lead, the Rams scored 17 consecutive points. The Rams held a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, and things looked dire for the Hawks. Things changed in the fourth, as the Hawks mounted their comeback.

Article Continues Below

It was 4th and 6 when the Rams punted the ball away at the 8:03 mark of the fourth quarter. Next, Rashid Shaheed returned it for a 58-yard touchdown return. Sam Darnold converted a 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 30-22. On the next drive, Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown to make it 30-28. Next, the Hawks completed the wildest 2-point conversion to tie it.

When the Hawks forced overtime, they opted to get the ball second. When the Rams scored a touchdown, the Hawks marched down the field and matched them. When they realized how little time was left, the Seahawks took the risk and completed the comeback with a game-winning 2-point conversion to Eric Saubert.

The Hawks now control their destiny and can claim the top seed in the NFC with a win in Carolina, followed by a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara.