As Seattle Seahawks star Sam Darnold led the team against the Washington Commanders, winning 38-14 on Sunday night, there was no doubt that the veteran quarterback was impressive. With some putting the Seahawks now as an elite team in the NFC after the performance against the Commanders, Darnold spoke about what led him to his outing.

Up until the second half, Darnold had completed every pass he had thrown to go along with four touchdowns as he would talk about ‘feeling the flow,' which resembles the line from the film “Happy Gilmore,” starring Adam Sandler. Darnold would even say that he didn't know he had completed every pass until halftime, according to ESPN.

“You can feel that kind of flow and feel like every single play that we’re calling is for the exact defense that they’re rolling out there,” Darnold said, via NBC Sports. “Sometimes that flow just happens, especially in football. It feels good when it happens, but you just gotta take advantage of it when you get those looks for those plays that are being called.”

“Obviously, I can feel the flow of the game and understand that we're doing really good on offense, but no, I didn't know that I hadn't thrown an incompletion,” Darnold said after the 38-14 victory. “It was pretty cool. Someone at halftime said to me that I hadn't thrown an incompletion, so I think he's to blame for throwing an incompletion in the second half.”

Seahawks' Mike Macdonald on Sam Darnold's completion streak

After an unreal half for Darnold and the Seahawks, it's a microcosm of how the 28-year-old has played this year, as he has thrown for 2,084 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He would get high praise from Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, saying his execution is “just ridiculous” and explaining why he wasn't surprised to see the completion streak, which ended at 17.

“Believe me when I say it, I'm not surprised,” Macdonald said of Darnold's completion streak. “We watch Sam every day and how he operates, and he's the same guy every day, which is what you love about him. We're chasing it. The guys are determined, and it's fun to watch. When the team comes together, that's the type of stuff you can do when you play the right way, you prepare the right way. Our coaches deserve a lot of credit. I thought [offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak] called a great game.”

At any rate, the Seahawks are now 6-2 as the team looks for four straight wins next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.