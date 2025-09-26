What was supposed to be a nice, easy win for the Seattle Seahawks suddenly turned into a heart-stopping affair. Seattle was up 14-3 at halftime against the Arizona Cardinals. With how things were going, it felt like the Seahawks were going to cruise to a relatively easy win against a division rival.

However, Seattle just has a knack for making their fans sweat. The Cardinals woke up in the second half, clawing back from a 14-point deficit in the second half to tie the game with just 33 seconds left. It looked like the Seahawks would need overtime to put away the Cardinals.

The Seahawks offense made sure that they were going home early, though. Sam Darnold connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a big chunk play to put the Seahawks in field-goal territory. One Jason Myers 52-yard kick later, and Seattle came away with a win and a 3-1 record.

Despite the close contact, the Seahawks never doubted their chances of winning. Smith-Njigba's comments showed that he had faith in Myers that he'd get them the win, as long as he's in range.

“I had no doubt we were going to go down there and score, honestly,” Smith-Njigba said, per ESPN. “We just needed one play, a couple plays and Jason's going to go down there and seal the deal.”

To add to the drama of the game, Myers missed a kick from 53 yards earlier in the fourth quarter that would have put them up by two scores. Up 20 – 6 in the fourth, the missed kick and touchdowns from WR Marvin Harrison Jr and RB Emari Demercado allowed the Cardinals to tie the game late in the fourth.

Thankfully for the Seahawks, a good kick return after the Demercado touchdown and Smith-Njigba's big play put them in field goal range. Myers would not miss from the same distance again, hitting the field goal as time expired to get the win.

The Seahawks are now 3-1 this season. The Darnold era in Seattle is off to a good start. They have a long week of rest before they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.