The Seattle Seahawks are riding high right now, winners of three straight. Monday night's 38-14 beatdown of the Washington Commanders on the road was a masterclass from the Seahawks offense. Currently tied for first in the NFC West with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle will look to improve to 7-2 with a win over another division rival in the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of the matchup, the Seahawks' official X, formerly Twitter, account shared some outstanding statistics about rookie offensive lineman Grey Zabel.

Yo chat is this good for a rookie ? Presented by @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/TwyMxJkhCx — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yo chat is this good for a rookie?” posted the team's official account on Thursday.

It's pretty darn good for any lineman across the league, let alone the Seahawks' rookie. Zabel was Seattle's first round selection, a guard out of Division II powerhouse North Dakota State. Now, he's one of quarterback Sam Darnold's most trusted protectors. Zabel and left tackle Charles Cross, another former first-rounder, protect the starting signal caller's blindside. Can Zabel and the rest of the offensive line continue their stellar play versus the Cardinals on Sunday?

Article Continues Below

Seahawks look to continue strong 2025 season with a win on Sunday

Fresh off a career-reviving arc as the Minnesota Vikings' starter in 2024, Darnold inked a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seahawks in free agency. Seattle also drafted Alabama's Jalen Milroe in the third round of this past April's draft, the night after picking Zabel. However, the starting quarterback job has remained in Darnold's hands ever since he signed back in March.

Teaming up with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Darnold has shown his resurgence in Minnesota last year was no fluke. The 2018 third overall pick has completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,084 yards and 16 touchdowns to go along with five interceptions. He's one of the NFC's best quarterbacks once again. If Darnold can continue to conduct Kubiak's offense behind an improved offensive line fronted by Zabel and Cross, then the Seahawks' path to capturing the NFC West crown appears smoother than ever.