The Seattle Seahawks are one of the winners of the NFL Trade Deadline after acquiring one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL. Rashid Shaheed is a play-making receiver that New Orleans Saints fans fell in love with.

Now, he is in Seattle catching passes from Sam Darnold in what will be a prolific offense. After trading for the rising-star receiver, the Seahawks channeled their inner Top Gun with a funny meme about adding his speed to the offense.

“I feel the need … the need for Sheed.”

This meme actually is spot on, because Shaheed grew up in San Diego, only minutes away from MCAS Miramar, where Top Gun was filmed. The classic movie was one of Tom Cruise's best films, and he became one of the most famous actors on the planet after it was released. Top Gun recently released a second film a few years back.

Shaheed will team up with fellow Southern California native Sam Darnold, who grew up in Capistrano Beach and went to San Clemente High School, about an hour north of Shaheed's Mt. Carmel High School.

Shaheed will reunite with former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who knows how to utilize the quick receiver. Shaheed could make a serious impact this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. On the season, he has 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns. Those are great numbers playing as a WR2 behind Chris Olave.